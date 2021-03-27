Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2021) - Following the acquisition of the Mount Cameron Property in Yukon's Mayo Mining District, Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX) ("Guardian") is pleased to announce it has appointed Jessy Grady as VP Exploration.

Mr. Grady, a professional geologist, is currently a director of Gitennes Exploration Inc. and, until recently, was VP Exploration for Redstar Gold Corp. Mr. Grady previously held positions as an exploration geologist, project manager and geological consultant for various exploration companies through feasibility stage projects within Alaska and Nevada. He is a co-founder and President of Intercept Minerals Corp. and was a partner in YKPS Professional Services LLC, which provides exploration services to companies working in Alaska. Mr. Grady holds a BSc and a Master of Science in Geology from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists.

"Jesse is joining us at a perfect time," explains Graydon Kowal, CEO of Guardian. "Now that our acquisition of the Mount Cameron Property located in the Yukon's Mayo Mining District is complete, Jesse will get our exploration work jump started."

"Guardian is an excellent vehicle to drive forward the exploration work on the Mount Cameron Property," says Jesse Grady. "I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running with this exciting prospect."

Guardian also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 6,500,000 incentive stock options under its stock option plan to its officers and directors. Each option each entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share in the capital of Guardian for a period of five years at a price of $0.11 per share. The options will vest quarterly over a two year period.

The stock options are not transferrable. The common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options will be subject to a four month resale restriction from the date of grant.

Guardian is a TSX-V listed company (GX) in the business of oil and gas as well as mineral exploration and development. Guardian's first prospect is the Mount Cameron Property located in the Yukon's Mayo Mining District.

Graydon Kowal

President and CEO

(403) 730-6333

