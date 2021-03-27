American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses a Primer on Self-Directed IRA Investment Options

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2021 / What are the Self-Directed IRA investment options available for retirement investors? That is the topic of a recent "primer" at the American IRA blog, where the Self-Directed IRA administration firm detailed some specific categories of retirement investing. In particular, American IRA highlighted the specific categories of private companies, real estate, precious metals, and private loans.

The IRS, American IRA often notes, does not say which retirement investments are valid, but rather points out which retirement investments should not be held within a Self-Directed IRA. These investments included assets such as fine art or collectibles like fine wines. Because it can be difficult to judge the value of these assets, they are not appropriate for retirement investing. However, this does open up all sorts of other possibilities for investors who want alternative asset classes within a retirement portfolio.

American IRA's post does not only address which asset classes these are but explains more about what investors might need to know about them and their use within a retirement portfolio. For instance, raw land is a subcategory within real estate that serves as a valid investment but is different from an investment such as a single-family rental home that generates rental income within a retirement account.

"This post serves as an introduction to the types of investments investors can pursue with a Self-Directed IRA," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "Because of that, we linked to more information that readers can find if they're interested in looking more into the particular quirks of each asset class. It's important that investors know the options available to them, and what those options tend to do within a retirement portfolio."

As a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, American IRA serves as a custodian on a self-directed account but does not make specific investment recommendations to investors. That is why it is important for retirement investors using a Self-Directed IRA to brush up on retirement investing knowledge.

For more information, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA.

About:

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633055/American-IRA-Discusses-a-Primer-on-Self-Directed-IRA-Investment-Options