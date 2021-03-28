Another good week for the ATX TR, which closed near 6200 points. Lots of news came from Valneva, Andritz (2), ams, XB Systems, Verbund (2), OMV, Pierer Mobility (2), Rosenbauer, Agrana, AT&S, CA Immo, FACC, Immofinanz, Zumtobel, Marinomed and Addiko. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,8% to 6.197,22 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 13,37%. Up to now there were 39 days with a positive and 21 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,84% away, from the low 13,37%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,56%, the weakest is Friday with -0,29%. These are the best-performers this week: Zumtobel 17,16% in front of AT&S 14,65% and Semperit 11,21%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -3,9% in front of Flughafen Wien -3,87% ...

