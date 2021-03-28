Anzeige
Sonntag, 28.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
Commerzbank's Supervisory Board proposes new Supervisory Board member to the Annual General Meeting who is then to assume the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank's Supervisory Board proposes new Supervisory Board member to the Annual General Meeting who is then to 
assume the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board 
28-March-2021 / 21:11 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Commerzbank informs that the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank has decided in its meeting today to propose to the Annual 
General Meeting the appointment of Helmut Gottschalk as a new member of the Supervisory Board. It is the intention of 
the Supervisory Board that Helmut Gottschalk will be elected by the Supervisory Board as Chairman of the Supervisory 
Board immediately after his appointment by the Annual General Meeting. 
**** 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
Contact: 
Christoph Wortig 
Head of Investor Relations 
Commerzbank AG 
Investor Relations 
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331 
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:          CZB 
LEI Code:      851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.:  96435 
EQS News ID:   1179143 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2021 15:12 ET (19:12 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
