WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
26.03.21
17:36 Uhr
5,216 Euro
-0,012
-0,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2165,24818:51
5,2205,25026.03.
28.03.2021
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Helmut Gottschalk to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank

DJ Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Helmut Gottschalk to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Helmut Gottschalk to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank 
28-March-2021 / 21:31 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
- Helmut Gottschalk to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election as new Supervisory Board member 
- Remaining vacancy on the Supervisory Board to be resolved shortly 
Helmut Gottschalk is to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. This was decided by the Supervisory Board today. 
Initially, Gottschalk will be proposed to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for election as a new 
member of the Supervisory Board. Immediately after his appointment by the AGM, the Supervisory Board intends to elect 
Gottschalk as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. 
Gottschalk is to succeed Hans-Jörg Vetter, who resigned from office on 16 March for health reasons. Gottschalk served 
for a total of 15 years on the Supervisory Board of the cooperative central bank DZ Bank AG, which he successfully led 
as Chairman from 2010 to 2018. 
The Supervisory Board moved ahead quickly with the selection process for its new Chairman. The company also expects the 
Supervisory Board to find a swift solution for the remaining vacancy, so that the AGM can be scheduled at short notice 
and shareholders can be invited accordingly. 
***** 
Press contact 
Sascha Ullrich +49 69 136 82349 
Erik Nebel +49 69 136 44986 
***** 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 30,000 corporate client 
groups and around 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 40 
countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and 
companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. Following the integration of comdirect, private and 
small-business customers benefit from the services offered by one of Germany's most advanced direct banks combined with 
personal advisory support on site. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves 
approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and 
Slovakia. In 2020, Commerzbank generated gross revenues of some EUR8.2 billion with almost 48,000 employees. 
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:          CZB 
LEI Code:      851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.:  96436 
EQS News ID:   1179144 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2021 15:31 ET (19:31 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
