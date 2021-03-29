Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a master services agreement in October 2019 with UPS, the world's largest package delivery company, to supply compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks as well as terminal tractors.

Hexagon Agility has received its first 2021 orders under this agreement, which represent an estimated total value of USD 8.1 million (approx. NOK 69 million). These orders are for ProCab systems for heavy-duty trucks.



"We are proud of our long-term collaboration with UPS, a front-runner in clean transportation," says Seung Baik, President, Hexagon Agility. "UPS continues to pave the way, expanding and improving its smart logistics network by implementing new technologies and clean fuels to create a highly sustainable network. We are excited to support them in reaching their sustainability targets."





Deliveries of the fuel systems are scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2021.







About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.







About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

