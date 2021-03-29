Bioventix Plc - Half-year Report



3.1 Basis of preparation of financial statements







The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention and in accordance with FRS 102.







3.2 Revenue





· Turnover is recognised for product supplied or services rendered to the extent that it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company and the turnover can be reliably measured. Turnover is measured as the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, excluding discounts, rebates, value added tax and other sales taxes. The following criteria determine when turnover will be recognised:

· Direct sales are recognised at the date of dispatch.

· Subcontracted R & D income is recognised based upon the stage of completion at the year end.

· Annual licence revenue is recognised, in full, based upon the date of the invoice, and royalties are accrued over the period to which they relate. Revenue is recognised based on the returns and notifications received from customers and in the event that subsequent adjustments are identified, they are recognised in the period in which they are identified.







3.3 Intangible fixed assets and amortisation





Goodwill is the difference between amounts paid on the acquisition of a business and the fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities. It is amortised to the Profit and loss account over its estimated economic life.











Amortisation is provided at the following rates:



Goodwill Over 10 years

Know how Over 10 years







3.4 Tangible fixed assets and depreciation





Tangible fixed assets are stated at cost less depreciation. Depreciation is not charged on freehold land. Depreciation on other tangible fixed assets is provided at rates calculated to write off the cost of those assets, less their estimated residual value, over their expected useful lives on the following bases:











Freehold property 2% straight line

Plant and equipment 25% reducing balance

Motor Vehicles 25% straight line

Equipment 25% straight line







3.5 Valuation of investments







Investments in unlisted Company shares, whose market value can be reliably determined, are remeasured to market value at each balance sheet date. Gains and losses on remeasurement are recognised in the Statement of comprehensive income for the period. Where market value cannot be reliably determined, such investments are stated at historic cost less impairment.







3.6 Stocks





Stocks are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value, being the estimated selling price less costs to complete and sell. Cost includes all direct costs and an appropriate proportion of fixed and variable overheads.











At each balance sheet date, stocks are assessed for impairment. If stock is impaired, the carrying amount is reduced to its selling price less costs to complete and sell. The impairment loss is recognised immediately in profit or loss.







3.7 Debtors





Short term debtors are measured at transaction price, less any impairment. Loans receivable are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment.







3.8 Cash and cash equivalents





Cash is represented by cash in hand and deposits with financial institutions repayable without penalty on notice of not more than 24 hours. Cash equivalents are highly liquid investments that mature in no more than three months from the date of acquisition and that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash with insignificant risk of change in value.











In the Statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents are shown net of bank overdrafts that are repayable on demand and form an integral part of the Company's cash management.







3.9 Financial instruments





The Company only enters into basic financial instruments transactions that result in the recognition of financial assets and liabilities like trade and other debtors and creditors, loans from banks and other third parties, loans to related parties and investments in non-puttable ordinary shares.







3.10 Creditors





Short term creditors are measured at the transaction price. Other financial liabilities, including bank loans, are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method.







3.11 Foreign currency translation

Functional and presentation currency





The Company's functional and presentational currency is GBP.











Transactions and balances

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the spot exchange rates at the dates of the transactions.











At each period end foreign currency monetary items are translated using the closing rate. Non-monetary items measured at historical cost are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction and non-monetary items measured at fair value are measured using the exchange rate when fair value was determined.







3.12 Finance costs





Finance costs are charged to the Statement of comprehensive income over the term of the debt using the effective interest method so that the amount charged is at a constant rate on the carrying amount. Issue costs are initially recognised as a reduction in the proceeds of the associated capital instrument.







3.13 Dividends





Equity dividends are recognised when they become legally payable. Interim equity dividends are recognised when paid. Final equity dividends are recognised when approved by the shareholders at an annual general meeting. Dividends on shares recognised as liabilities are recognised as expenses and classified within interest payable.







3.14 Employee benefits-share-based compensation





The company operates an equity-settled, share-based compensation plan. The fair value of the employee services received in exchange for the grant of the options is recognised as an expense over the vesting period. The total amount to be expensed over the vesting period is determined by reference to the fair value of the options granted. At each balance sheet date, the company will revise its estimates of the number of options are expected to be exercisable. It will recognise the impact of the revision of original estimates, if any, in the profit and loss account, with a corresponding adjustment to equity. The proceeds received net of any directly attributable transaction costs are credited to share capital (nominal value) and share premium when the options are exercised.







3.15 Research and development





Research and development expenditure is written off in the year in which it is incurred.







3.16 Pensions





Defined contribution pension plan

The Company operates a defined contribution plan for its employees. A defined contribution plan is a pension plan under which the Company pays fixed contributions into a separate entity. Once the contributions have been paid the Company has no further payment obligations.











The contributions are recognised as an expense in the Statement of comprehensive income when they fall due. Amounts not paid are shown in accruals as a liability in the Statement of financial position. The assets of the plan are held separately from the Company in independently administered funds.







3.17 Interest income





Interest income is recognised in the Statement of comprehensive income using the effective interest method.







3.18 Provisions for liabilities





Provisions are made where an event has taken place that gives the Company a legal or constructive obligation that probably requires settlement by a transfer of economic benefit, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation.











Provisions are charged as an expense to the Statement of comprehensive income in the year that the Company becomes aware of the obligation, and are measured at the best estimate at the Statement of financial position date of the expenditure required to settle the obligation, taking into account relevant risks and uncertainties.











When payments are eventually made, they are charged to the provision carried in the Statement of financial position.







3.19 Current and deferred taxation





The tax expense for the year comprises current and deferred tax. Tax is recognised in the Statement of comprehensive income, except that a charge attributable to an item of income and expense recognised as other comprehensive income or to an item recognised directly in equity is also recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity respectively.











The current income tax charge is calculated on the basis of tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date in the countries where the Company operates and generates income.











Deferred tax balances are recognised in respect of all timing differences that have originated but not reversed by the Statement of financial position date, except that:











· The recognition of deferred tax assets is limited to the extent that it is probable that they will be recovered against the reversal of deferred tax liabilities or other future taxable profits; and

· Any deferred tax balances are reversed if and when all conditions for retaining associated tax allowances have been met.











Deferred tax balances are not recognised in respect of permanent differences except in respect of business combinations, when deferred tax is recognised on the differences between the fair values of assets acquired and the future tax deductions available for them and the differences between the fair values of liabilities acquired and the amount that will be assessed for tax. Deferred tax is determined using tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date.

