The Indian state of Gujarat's latest 500 MW solar auction has secured a winning bid of INR 2.20 ($0.03)/kWh, which JMK Research has partly attributed to the project sites and growing expectations that mono PERC module prices will fall 10-15% by 2022.From pv magazine India Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.'s latest 500 MW solar auction has secured a winning bid of INR 2.20 ($0.03)/kWh, from the record-low INR 1.99/kWh recorded in the last 500 MW procurement round in December. NTPC (150 MW), Sprng Energy (120 MW), Coal India (100 MW), and Tata Power's TP Saurya unit (60 MW) have picked up an aggregate ...

