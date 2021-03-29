Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 13/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-03-29 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2021 - Arco Vara ARC1T Takeover offer TLN 31.03.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.03.2021 - East West Agro EWA1LOS3 Buyback VLN 30.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2021 - Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Extraordinary TLN 01.04.2021 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2021 Valmieras stikla škiedra VSS1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2021 Storent Investments STOR080020A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2021 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 mogo MOGO100021FA Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 30.04.2021 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 mogo MOGO100021A Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 05.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 - Novaturas NTU1L Annual General VLN 30.04.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 Viada LT VIAB050023FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2021 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2021 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2021 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.