Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 13/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-03-29 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2021 - Arco Vara ARC1T Takeover offer TLN 31.03.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.03.2021 - East West Agro EWA1LOS3 Buyback VLN 30.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2021 - Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Extraordinary TLN 01.04.2021 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2021 Valmieras stikla škiedra VSS1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2021 Storent Investments STOR080020A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2021 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 mogo MOGO100021FA Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 30.04.2021 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 mogo MOGO100021A Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 05.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 - Novaturas NTU1L Annual General VLN 30.04.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 Viada LT VIAB050023FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2021 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2021 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2021 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de