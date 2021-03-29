Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 13/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-03-29 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD           COMPANY TICKER                      EVENT               MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.03.2021  -  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe     Government          VLN    
     31.05.2021                                       securities                
                                                      auction                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.03.2021  -  Arco Vara ARC1T                     Takeover offer      TLN    
     31.03.2021                                       period                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  24.03.2021  -  East West Agro EWA1LOS3             Buyback             VLN    
     30.03.2021                                                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  26.03.2021  -  Tallinna Vesi TVEAT                 Extraordinary       TLN    
     01.04.2021                                       General Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     29.03.2021  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe     Government          VLN    
                  LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A             securities                
                                                      auction                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     29.03.2021  Valmieras stikla škiedra VSS1R      Extraordinary       RIG    
                                                      General Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     30.03.2021  Ignitis grupe IGN1L                 Sales figures       VLN    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     30.03.2021  Storent Investments STOR080020A     Coupon payment      RIG    
                                                      date                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     30.03.2021  LHV Group LHVB060030A               Coupon payment      TLN    
                                                      date                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  NEO Finance NEOFI                   Audited annual      VLN    
                                                      report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  Klaipedos nafta KNF1L               Audited annual      VLN    
                                                      report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  mogo MOGO100021FA                   Coupon payment      RIG    
                                                      date                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  mogo MOGO100021FA                   Maturity date       RIG    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  mogo MOGO110024A                    Coupon payment      RIG    
                                                      date                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A        Annual General      VLN    
                                                      Meeting                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  mogo MOGO100021A                    Coupon payment      RIG    
                                                      date                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  31.03.2021  -  Attistibas finanšu institucija      Audited annual      RIG    
     30.04.2021   Altum ALTM                          report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  mogo MOGO100021A                    Maturity date       RIG    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  Telia Lietuva TEL1L                 Audited annual      VLN    
                                                      report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  Amber Grid AMG1L                    Audited annual      VLN    
                                                      report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  Amber Grid AMG1L                    Notice on General   VLN    
                                                      meeting                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  Šiauliu bankas SAB1L                Annual General      VLN    
                                                      Meeting                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     31.03.2021  Šiauliu bankas SAB1L                Audited annual      VLN    
                                                      report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.04.2021  -  Klaipedos nafta KNF1L               Sales figures       VLN    
     05.04.2021                                                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     01.04.2021  Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T      Dividend ex-date    TLN    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     01.04.2021  Ekspress Grupp EEG1T                Audited annual      TLN    
                                                      report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     01.04.2021  Arco Vara ARC1T                     Audited annual      TLN    
                                                      report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     01.04.2021  Apranga APG1L                       Sales figures       VLN    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     01.04.2021  K2 LT K2LT                          Sales figures       VLN    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.04.2021  -  Novaturas NTU1L                     Annual General      VLN    
     30.04.2021                                       Meeting                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     01.04.2021  Viada LT VIAB050023FA               Coupon payment      VLN    
                                                      date                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     02.04.2021  Vilniaus baldai VBL1L               Interim report, 6   VLN    
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     02.04.2021  Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L             Annual General      VLN    
                                                      Meeting                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     02.04.2021                                      Trading holiday     TLN RIG
                                                                          VLN   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
