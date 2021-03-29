Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
WKN: 5168 ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50  
Dow Jones News
29.03.2021 | 08:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of trading - Block Commodities Ltd

29-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
SUSPENSION OF TRADING 
 
The following company is suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 07:30 on 29/03/2021 pending 
the appointment of an AQSE Corporate Adviser in accordance with the AQSE Growth Market Rules: 
Block Commodities Ltd 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: BLCC 
ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill 
London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
1179087 29-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
