Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DLG ISIN: SE0001958612 Ticker-Symbol: 5LD 
Frankfurt
29.03.21
08:08 Uhr
1,370 Euro
-0,010
-0,72 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIDDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIDDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2021 | 08:53
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIDDS AB: NanoZolid Technology Patent Portfolio Approved World Wide

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that LIDDS initial five patent families which protect drugs formulated with NanoZolid technology are now approved in all countries concerned. In addition to these five patent families, LIDDS has during the last years filed further patent families, two patents are granted in the US and one in Europe, both with a patent protection lasting until 2037.

The patent WO2010034462A1, which describes the device method for preparation and administration of NanoZolid formulations, is now approved in India as the last country.

With this patent approval in India, all LIDDS' original five patent families are approved in the countries LIDDS have selected to protect the technology in. The list of countries includes the majority of countries in Europe, Asia and North America; Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ireland, Greece, Czechia, USA, Australia, Canada, China, Hongkong, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Israel, South Africa, India, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Singapore.

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46

LIDDS AB) For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.


LIDDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.