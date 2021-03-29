Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917165 ISIN: DK0015998017 Ticker-Symbol: BV3 
Tradegate
26.03.21
11:42 Uhr
40,700 Euro
+0,820
+2,06 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,74039,92009:50
39,76039,90009:50
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2021 | 09:41
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will
take effect as per 30 March 2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:                  DK0015998017                       
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:                  Bavarian Nordic                    
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  63,600,112 shares (DKK 636,001,120)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:                136,692 shares (DKK 1,366,920)     
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   63,736,804 shares (DKK 637,368,040)
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:    133,340 shares at DKK 205.80       
                       3,352 shares at DKK 239,60         
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            DKK 10                             
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            BAVA                               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID           3333                               
----------------------------------------------------------



_________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849053
BAVARIAN NORDIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.