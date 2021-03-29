Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 30 March 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015998017 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 63,600,112 shares (DKK 636,001,120) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 136,692 shares (DKK 1,366,920) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 63,736,804 shares (DKK 637,368,040) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 133,340 shares at DKK 205.80 3,352 shares at DKK 239,60 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAVA ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3333 ---------------------------------------------------------- _________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849053