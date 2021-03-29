Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Klövern AB ges observationsstatus / Klövern AB receives observation status (44/21)

Idag, den 29 mars 2021, offentliggjorde Corem Property Group AB ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Klövern AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att stamaktierna av serie A (KLOV A, ISIN-kod SE0006593901, orderboks-ID 19459), stamaktierna av serie B (KLOV B, ISIN-kod SE0006593919, orderboks-ID 104594) och preferensaktierna (KLOV PREF, ISIN-kod SE0006593927, orderboks-ID 86345) i Klövern AB ska ges observationsstatus. Today, March 29, 2021, Corem Property Group AB disclosed a public takeover bid to the shareholders in Klövern AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the ordinary shares of class A (KLOV A, ISIN code SE0006593901, order book ID 19459), the ordinary shares of class B (KLOV B, ISIN code SE0006593919, order book ID 104594) and the preference shares (KLOV PREF, ISIN code SE0006593927, order book ID 86345) in Klövern AB shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB