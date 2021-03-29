DIURNAL GROUP

On 26 March 2021, the EMA announced a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on granting a marketing approval for Efmody, Diurnal's formulation for controlled release hydrocortisone (developed under the name Chronocort) for the treatment of adults and adolescents aged 12 and over with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Formal approval for the product is set to be June 2021 and Diurnal expects to begin commercialisation in calendar Q321.

