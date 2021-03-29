Isabelle de Cremoux, CEO and Managing Partner of Seventure Partners, publishes report on how Covid-19 affects the microbiome

Seventure Partners, one of Europe's leaders in financing innovation and a world leader in life science microbiome investment, has published an analysis highlighting the close links between Covid-19 and the individual's microbiome.

The report titled 'Understanding the potential to monitor and modulate the COVIBIOME to improve patient resilience and outcome' analyses a number of features of Covid-19 that are believed to have links to the microbiome, including:

microbiome-related co-morbidities and disease severity

the potential role of gut, mouth, lung and stool microbiome samples in disease response predictions

ongoing microbiome-focused studies investigating potential treatments for Covid-19 symptoms

the impact of Covid-19 and long Covid on the microbiome.

"In recent years, we have seen an increasing amount of data that indicate that the microbiome is likely to have strong links with our immune system and our immune health. As our understanding steadily grows on how Covid-19 affects our body, it also gives us an opportunity to understand how our microbiome is affected and how we can use this knowledge to improve treatments or enhance protection. Our report reveals a series of scientific findings on the connection between the virus and our microbiome," said Isabelle de Cremoux, CEO and Managing Partner, Seventure Partners, who led Health for Life Capital fund raising and microbiome strategy and author of the report.

About Seventure Partners

With €850m net commitments under management as of the end of 2020, Seventure Partners is a leading venture capital firm in Europe. Since 1997, Seventure Partners has been investing in innovative businesses with high growth potential in two fields: Life sciences across Europe, Israel, Asia and North America, and Digital technologies in France and Northern Europe.

In life sciences, the main areas of focus include "classic" approaches such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, diagnostic and medtech, industrial biotechnology, as well as "beyond the pill" approaches such as MICROBIOME-linked innovations, nutrition, foodtech, digital/connected health, wellbeing and personalized medicine personalized nutrition.

About Health for Life Capital

Seventure Partners launched Health for Life Capital, the first venture capital fund focused mainly on investments "beyond the pill" in the microbiome and nutrition space. Europe is the primary focus of the fund, but it also invests in North America, Asia and Israel.

The €160m first fund launched in 2014 has invested in 20 companies at the forefront of their fields, such as Enterome, Vedanta Biosciences, MaaT Pharma, Eligo Bioscience, Ysopia Bioscience, TargEDys, A-Mansia Biotech, BiomX, Microbiotica, LiMM Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, DayTwo, Zipongo (renamed Foodsmart), Cambrooke, Mdoloris Medical Systems, MycoTechnology, etc.

In 2019 it launched second fund Health for Life Capital II with a target fund size of over €200m which invested in Axial Therapeutics, BCD, Citryll, Dermala, Ervaccine, Federation Bio, Galecto, etc.

Both first fund and second fund attracted strategic investments from prestigious organizations including Danone, Novartis, US based global food ingredient providers (to be disclosed), Lesaffre, Tornier, Tereos, Unigrains and Bel, as well as financial institutions, family offices and entrepreneurs.

