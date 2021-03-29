TOKYO, Mar 27, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - In an age of unprecedented possibilities, World Cyber Security Summit - Oman attracted prominent voices in the cyber security space. Some of the top speakers who attended the event that took place on 24 March 2021 included, His Excellency Eng Redha Bin Juma Al Saleh, Chairman, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ali Hassan Moosa, CEO, Oman Banks Association; Maqbool Hm Yousuf Al Lawati - Chairman, Board Member, CFO, FCCA Stellar Consultancy LLC, Stellar Process Solutions, MHMY Auditors; Laila Abdullah Al Hadhrami - Digital Transformation & Change Management Expert - Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, Oman, Director - Oman Smart City Platform; Rasha Al Abdali - In-charge Director of Compliance, Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology; to name a few.World Cyber Security Summit - Oman covered key topics such as the Government Cyber Security and defense strategies, Creating Cyber Security framework for Critical Assets and Critical Infrastructure, Cyber security legal framework and regulations, Cyber Security Technologies for Smart Cities of the Future, Digital workplace security: Creating safe remote workplace and more.Highlights and key takeaways from the World Cyber Security Summit - Oman"Cyber Security is key to the survival of the financial order," said Ali Hassan Moosa, CEO, Oman Banks Association in his opening keynote at the World Cyber Security Summit - Oman.A tech talk by Emad Haffar - Director, Security Consultant Team, META, Kaspersky, UAE threw light on the strategic, tactical and operational influence on the decision-making paradigm.World Cyber Security Summit also featured an interesting tech talk by Andrew Tsonchev, Director of Technology, Darktrace on the topic 'Operational Integrity, Safeguarding Your OT Systems with Cyber AI'.In a panel discussion on the topic 'Government Cyber Security Strategy: protected critical infrastructure, secure citizen services and establish up-to-date Smart Cities cyber security', moderated by Alena Dique - Founder & Coordinator, UNCTAD Youth Action Hub Oman, the panellists discussed key areas such as the importance of having secure online platforms and how corporates and individuals can protect data from cybercrimes. The panellists who joined the discussion included Laila Abdullah Al Hadhrami - Digital Transformation & Change Management Expert- Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, Oman, Director - Oman Smart City Platform; Ali Abdulla Alsadadi - Head of IT, National Oil & Gas Authority, Bahrain; Talal Al Asmi - Director of Information Security, Department of Electronic Information Security Ministry of Education.While speaking about 'Cyber Security for secure, vigilant, and resilient enterprises: modern strategies and technologies', A Karthik, Chief Evangelist, ManageEngine stated, "Be Secure, Be Vigilant and Be Resilient to mitigate the emerging cyber threats that have been reported.""Virtual events are an excellent opportunity for everyone in the industry to come together during these difficult times. Affordable and intelligent cyber security solutions & strategies are the need of the hour," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.The summit was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.World Cyber Security Summit - Oman in partnership with Stellar Consultancy LLC was officially sponsored by Headline Sponsor - Kaspersky; Platinum Sponsor - Darktrace; Silver Sponsor - ManageEngine; and Bronze sponsor - Bluedog Security Monitoring.About World Cyber Security SummitWorld Cyber Security Summit is a thought-leadership driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CISOs who are looking to explore new-age threats and the technologies/strategies to mitigate them.The summit is virtually hosting CISOs across industry sectors from Oman who will meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world's renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment to find solutions for issues hindering their information/cyber security.For further details about the announcement, please contact:Karthik A - Marketing Leadmarketing@tresconglobal.comSource: World Cyber Security SummitCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.