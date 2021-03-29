Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
WKN: A0ABYA ISIN: DE000A0ABYA6  
Dow Jones News
29.03.2021 | 10:31
DEPFA Bank PLC- Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2020

DJ DEPFA Bank PLC- Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2020 

DEPFA BANK plc (81MS) 
DEPFA Bank PLC- Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2020 
29-March-2021 / 10:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RIS Announcement for immediate release 
 
DEPFA Bank PLC- Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2020 
 
A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for 
inspection at: 
 
https://www.depfa.com/debt-investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           DE000A0AUJ90 
Category Code:  ACS 
TIDM:           81MS 
LEI Code:       HRRVUBV0XN84YQZT6245 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:   96446 
EQS News ID:    1179185 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
