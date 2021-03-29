Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2021 | 11:05
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 30 March 2021. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise 



ISIN:                            DK0061277977             
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:                            Monsenso                 
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change:  13,302,285 shares        
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:                          89,690 shares            
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:   13,391,975 shares        
----------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:                  DKK 0.10 - 20,700 shares 
                                 DKK 1.691 - 68,990 shares
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                      DKK 0.1                  
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                    196095                   
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                      MONSO                    
----------------------------------------------------------





__________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF ApS, John
Norden, 

Tel. +45 20 72 02 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849066
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.