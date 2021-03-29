First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 30 March 2021. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise ISIN: DK0061277977 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Monsenso ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 13,302,285 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 89,690 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 13,391,975 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 0.10 - 20,700 shares DKK 1.691 - 68,990 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196095 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MONSO ---------------------------------------------------------- __________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF ApS, John Norden, Tel. +45 20 72 02 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849066