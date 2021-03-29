Anzeige
Nasdaq Vilnius: The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the
Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq
Vilnius on 2021-03-29: 



ISIN code                                  LT0000612012 
--------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook                    LTGCB03032A  
--------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook                LTGNB03032A  
--------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                               2021-03-31   
--------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date                            2032-02-12   
--------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue                          EUR          
--------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value                              100          
--------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate, %                             0,3          
--------------------------------------------------------
Minimum offered yield, %                   0,180        
--------------------------------------------------------
Weighted average accepted yield, %         0,218        
--------------------------------------------------------
Maximum accepted yield, %                  0,240        
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR      62 360 000   
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR  2 500 000    
--------------------------------------------------------
Distributed by par value, EUR              25 000 000,00
--------------------------------------------------------
Turnover, EUR                              25 229 599,78
--------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq
Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
