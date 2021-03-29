Academics reviewed the historic price development of lithium-ion batteries and found the accepted model does not accurately reflect the full cost decline and technological improvement which has taken place. With more data points to compare, the team found batteries had improved even more than previously assumed.The costs of lithium-ion battery storage have decreased 97% since commercial market introduction in 1991, according to MIT researchers who have presented a new methodological approach to support their claim previous models underestimated the reduction. To arrive at their conclusion, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...