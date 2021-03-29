Chinese scientists have powered two electrochromic devices with a perovskite solar cell based on a hole transporting material made of poly(triarylamine) (PTAA). The cell has an open-circuit voltage of 1.02?V, a short-circuit current of 22.8?mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 78.4%. When solar radiation is higher, the cells drive the electrochromic devices into a dark state, which in turn reduces the light that can enter a building. Scientists from the Southern University of Science and Technology, in China, have developed an automatic light-adjusting electrochromic device (ECD) powered by a perovskite ...

