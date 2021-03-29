Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
Kungsleden AB - Listing of bond loan
WKN: 658573 ISIN: SE0000549412 Ticker-Symbol: KUK 
Frankfurt
29.03.21
08:15 Uhr
8,795 Euro
-0,115
-1,29 %
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2021 | 11:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Kungsleden AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (114/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Kungsleden AB
with effect from 2021-03-30. Last day of trading is set to 2028-03-20. The
instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849106
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
