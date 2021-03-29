Acquisition expands KD Pharma's CDMO capabilities

The KD Pharma Group has acquired the manufacturing assets of the former Rohner AG. The assets give KD Pharma access to new complementary technologies that will allow the company to further expand its pharmaceutical contract manufacturing ("CDMO") business. In addition, KD Pharma has strengthened its CDMO team by hiring several key personnel from the former Rohner team.

"KD Pharma has all the technology, capacity, and people to become an even larger player in the CDMO market," said Oscar Groet, CEO of the KD Pharma Group. "Rohner was known for its unique chemical processes and technological capabilities, enabling it to manufacture difficult, multi-step pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs" Groet continued, "this is a natural fit with our strategy to create health solutions and provide value to customers by utilizing a unique toolbox of technologies."

The KD Pharma Group has an existing CDMO site in the United Kingdom, as well as a contract softgel manufacturing site in the United States and omega-3 manufacturing sites in Norway and Germany.

About the KD Pharma Group SA

The KD Pharma Group is a contract manufacturer that develops products in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical space. It is also one of the largest Omega-3 fatty acid producers in the world with over 500 employees and a presence in the UK, Norway, Germany, Switzerland and the US. The KD Pharma Group employs state-of-the-art technology which is protected by numerous patents. Visit www.kdpharmagroup.com to learn more.

