Montag, 29.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2021 | 12:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Proprietary fee changes (44/21)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have decided to prolong the Liquidity Provider
campaign on the OMXO20 index future regarding the Order Book LP 2 incentive
that ends as of March 31, 2021. The incentive will continue during the period
April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021 under the updated incentive model described in
Appendix 03B, the Proprietary fee list. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

