Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Volvofinans Bank AB on STO Corporate Bonds (115/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 3 bond loans issued by Volvofinans Bank AB with effect from 2021-03-30. Last day of trading is set to 2024-06-18, 2026-03-18. The instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849123