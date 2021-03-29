Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
WKN: A2NB2N ISIN: VGG7060R1139 Ticker-Symbol: 5HR 
Frankfurt
29.03.21
09:09 Uhr
0,386 Euro
+0,006
+1,58 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOENIX COPPER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOENIX COPPER LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.03.2021 | 13:01
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Phoenix Copper Ltd (PXC): RELOAD: a mountain of copper, silver and gold

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Phoenix Copper Ltd (PXC): RELOAD: a mountain of copper, silver and gold 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Phoenix Copper Ltd (PXC): RELOAD: a mountain of copper, silver and gold 
29-March-2021 / 11:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: RELOAD: a mountain of copper, silver and gold 
PXC has consolidated the former Empire copper mine (which recovered a startling 3.64% copper before WWII) and five 
other former mines/deposits located nearby into a potentially world-class copper, gold and silver project in Idaho. Our 
estimated DCF valuation is 60p/share, based on the initial near-surface copper-gold mine only. Given better funding 
conditions, the company is considering simultaneously developing a silver mine at its nearby Red Star resource. If 
greenlighted, we estimate a combined valuation of 95p/share (139p/share using recent highs in copper and silver 
prices). 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/reload-a-mountain-of-copper-silver-and-gold/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Paul Mylchreest 
London                                                pm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1179228 29-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
