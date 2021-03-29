Trade bodies the Africa Solar Industry Association and the African Hydrogen Partnership hosted a two-day virtual conference to discuss the role green hydrogen can play in economic growth across the continent-and how it could drive desalination in freshwater-starved coastal countries.Industry professionals at a two-day virtual conference hosted by the Africa Solar Industry Association and the African Hydrogen Partnership heard how a hydrogen economy on the continent could drive desalination for drought-affected nations. Thomas Russ, principle research engineer at South African national research ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...