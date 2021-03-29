Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sydinvest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 6 April 2021. ISIN DK0061533643 -------------------------------------------------- Name Sydinvest Bæredygtige Aktier A DKK -------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 220298 -------------------------------------------------- Short name SYIBDAADKK -------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849129