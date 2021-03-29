Empress Royalty Corp.: Empress Announces Listing of Warrants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for listing up to 17,250,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"). The Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "EMPR.WT" effective at market open on March 30, 2021.

A total of 15,752,500 Warrants are presently issued and outstanding, and were issued pursuant to a prospectus offering of 31,505,000 units (including a partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option), which closed on March 25, 2021. The underwriters have 30 days from closing to exercise the remaining portion of the over-allotment option. An additional 1,497,500 Warrants may be issued if the underwriters exercise the over-allotment option in full.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.75 until March 25, 2023. The Warrants were issued pursuant to, and are governed by, the terms of a warrant indenture dated March 25, 2021 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as warrant agent, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress is a new precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on the creation of unique financing solutions for mining companies. Empress has a portfolio of 15 investments and is actively focused on finding industry partners with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial in London, Terra Capital in Australia and Accendo Banco in Mexico which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President, by phone at +1.604.331.2080 or email at info@empressroyalty.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the closing of the Offering, the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, Empress not being successful in identifying suitable investment opportunities, being able to successfully complete technical, financial or legal diligence in respect of investment opportunities it has identified, or being able to negotiate and enter into binding agreements for royalty or stream deals with potential counterparties. Readers are referred to the risk factors and contained in Empress' most recent annual information form for a description of the principal risks affecting Empress, its business and its securities. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

