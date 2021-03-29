GreenBank Capital Inc.: GreenBank Capital to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference at 9:30am EST, on March 31, 2021

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is on March 31, 2021, and this live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, David Lonsdale in real time.

Mr. Lonsdale will discuss GreenBank's recent investments, its successful private placement and plans for the future. He will then open the floor for questions. GreenBank Capital will be presenting at 9:30AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Interested parties can register here to ensure they are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. Here is the unique registration link:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1448272&tp_key=2849e0b0c0&sti=grnbf

For those not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to the webcast after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas, New York and London and are used to working across borders remotely. Our model of remote working, dynamic space and flexible contracts -rather than expensive offices, full time employees and large fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA. GreenBank invests in undervalued exponential growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders.

For details of our "6 Key Drivers of Value" please see our latest Investor Presentation:

https://greenbankcapitalinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/03.11.20_Greenbank-Deck-compressed.pdf

For more information please visit our website www.GreenBankCapitalInc.com or contact

Mark Wettreich at +1 (647) 693 9411 or by email Mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637821/GreenBank-Capital-to-Present-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-at-930am-EST-on-March-31-2021