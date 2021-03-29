Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Launches Anti-Cancer Therapy Research Centre

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or the "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDC") and their associated drug formulations used to safely and effectively destroy various cancers, bacteria and viruses announced today the launch of the Theralase® Anti-Cancer Therapy ("ACT") research centre located within the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto, effective April 1, 2022, relocating its research team from University Health Network ("UHN"), Toronto.

The Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael's is home to leading researchers, educators and clinicians - dedicated professionals making new scientific discoveries, generating novel therapies, developing innovative training programs and helping translate knowledge into practice.

The ACT research centre is a fully equipped laboratory dedicated exclusively to Theralase® ACT research and development as it advances towards commercialization with its lead PDC, TLD-1433, as well as its systemic and targeted formulation - Rutherrin®. A Partnership with the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of Unity Health provides access to additional expertise, advisory networks and opportunities to accelerate product development and commercialization.

Dr. Ori Rotstein MD, Msc., Vice President of Research and Innovation at Unity Health, Professor and Associate Chair of the Department of Surgery at University of Toronto welcomed Theralase® stating, "Our research facilities uniquely align scientific, clinical and business initiatives, which helps to accelerate our partners' path to market by validating their solutions directly in the healthcare setting starting at the research bench and culminating to clinical studies."

Michael Jewett MD, FRCSC, FACS, CM, Departments of Surgery (Urology), University of Toronto and Chair, Theralase Medical and Scientific Advisory Board, stated "I am delighted by the research and clinical milestones that the Theralase® team has been able to achieve in advancing its PDC technology, including, launching a Phase II Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") pivotal clinical study in Canada and the US. In 2021, Theralase® plans to complete the non-Good Laboratory Practice ("GLP") and GLP toxicology of Rutherrin® (TLD-1433 combined with transferrin) to be used as a radiosensitizer in the treatment of multiple solid tumor types: including Glio-Blastoma Muliforme ("GBM") and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC") among others. As Theralase® advances in its research with Rutherrin® it makes sense for the Company to launch its own independent research centre focused on this evolving technology."

Lothar Lilge Ph.D., Senior Scientist Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, UHN, stated "I am pleased that Theralase® has graduated to its own independent research center. I will continue to support the Company in the research of light activated PDC therapy and Monte Carlo simulation."

Arkady Mandel, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc., Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase® stated that, "Launching the Theralase® ACT Research Centre at Unity Health aids in the translation of our cutting-edge scientific and pre-clinical research. Given the outstanding range of bactericidal, viral and cancer cell kill rates the Company has achieved to date, it has become clear there are opportunities abounding to expand our scientific horizons through collaborative arrangements in many diverse and exciting new clinical applications. The current pandemic of COVID-19 occurring world-wide reminds us how vulnerable we are to new infectious diseases and why new advanced and innovative technologies that combat such infectious agents are seriously needed. The Theralase® TLD-1433 and Rutherrin® technologies and patented medical laser systems are just such an innovation in the battle against cancer and infections, which claim countless lives every day world-wide. The Company now has an exceptional platform to continue an expanded laboratory research program as it actively advances the pivotal Phase II NMIBC clinical study to enroll and treat patients inflicted with Bacillus Calmette Guerin ("BCG")-Unresponsive Carcinoma In-Situ ("CIS") or who are intolerant to BCG Therapy ("Study II") and prepares for Good Laboratory Practices ("GLP") toxicology testing of Rutherrin ® in 4Q21."

