Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA ClassWorx Retains BF Borgers CPA PC Certified Public Accountants to Complete Audit for Form S1 Filing

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) which recently filed a name change with FINRA to ClassWorx, Inc. The owner of Classworx.com, a directory for Virtual Events and Classes hosted by Instructors, artists, musicians and professionals, has retained the Auditing Firm BF Borgers CPA PC Certified Public Accountants to complete year end audits for 2019 and 2020.

ClassWorx, Inc. has also retained the law firm of Thomas Cook to file the company's S1 in 2021.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZL8mKpIwYvM

Raymond Firth of Findit, Inc. stated, "We retained BF Borgers to perform the audit of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. and Thomas Cook due to our existing professional relationship we have with them with Findit, Inc. and how efficiently they were able to assist Findit in the recent filing of its FORM S1."

Virtual Online Directory ClassWorx

ClassWorx, Inc. recently announced earlier this month it selected Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) to build out its website ClassWorx.com. The board members of ClassWorx and Findit consist of Thomas Powers and Raymond Firth. The related party transaction was for one million (1,000,000) restricted common shares of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO). Closing Price as of March 25, 2021 reported by Yahoo.com.

Virtual Directory for Instructors and Performers

About BF Borgers CPA, PC?????

At BF Borgers CPA, PC we have built our practice by providing exceptional service to our clients through our commitment to our firm culture and values based on the three underlying principals Professionalism, Responsiveness, Quality.

PROFESSIONALISM

At BF Borgers we understand that trust is the most important factor that required by those we serve. Trust in the advice and service is the foundation necessary to help you achieve your goals and protect your vital interest. We believe that our success has come from the leadership of our professionals that is rooted in unquestionable integrity. Our clients, investors and the public know that they will receive the highest level of objectivity, independence and due professional care from our team. Resulting in service and advice they can trust.

RESPONSIVENESS

BF Borgers was founded to partner with our clients and provide a level of customer service and communication that other firms no longer provide. We are passionate about the services we provide and are honored to serve our clients so we set out to build a firm that was centered on providing the service and communication deserved. Our clients know that they will receive unparalleled attention from and communication with our partners, directors and managers and they will receive competent advice from a fast and accurate team. We take the time to listen and understand your needs and vital interests and provide you with the help required to think strategically and understand the options that are right for you and their possible implications.

We respect your time and needs and our priority is to be available to serve you. We will answer your calls and emails. We will answer all of your questions.

QUALITY

Quality service is the foundation of any successful accounting and tax firm. Our Firm's reputation reflects the high standards we demand of ourselves. Our professionals have extensive experience and expertise in a wide variety of industries and with individuals, businesses and organizations of all types. Our client central culture ensures that you will work with the team that can best serve you. Or deep knowledge and our commitment to serve you is what sets us apart.

About The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook

The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook was formed in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1997, with a principal focus of representing public companies before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA, OTC Markets, LLC, and the various state securities authorities. Thomas C. Cook, Esq., the firm's principal attorney, has over two decades of experience in corporate and securities law, including but not limited to corporate formation and governance, securities registrations and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and the issuance of securities related opinions. Mr. Cook received his Bachelor of Arts from Occidental College in 1990, and his Juris Doctor from Whittier Law School in 1993.

About ClassWorx, Inc.

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. aka ClassWorx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com, trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. ClassWorx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUG-wlYYrvk

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Raymond Firth

470-448-4734

SOURCE: Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637822/Chill-N-Out-Cryotherapy-Inc-DBA-ClassWorx-Retains-BF-Borgers-CPA-PC-Certified-Public-Accountants-to-Complete-Audit-for-Form-S1-Filing