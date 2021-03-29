Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
WKN: A0X9EJ ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5 Ticker-Symbol: SANT 
Xetra
29.03.21
13:48 Uhr
20,800 Euro
-0,240
-1,14 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
SDAX
Dow Jones News
29.03.2021 | 13:13
PTA-CMS: S&T AG: Information regarding a share buyback / 12. Interim announcement

DJ PTA-CMS: S&T AG: Information regarding a share buyback / 12. Interim announcement

Bekanntmachung gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052

Linz (pta019/29.03.2021/12:40) - S&T AG Linz, Österreich - ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 - - German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 12. Interim announcement

In the period from March 22 - 26, 2021, S&T AG acquired a total of 73,252 shares under the share buyback ('Share buyback program II 2020') announced on October 27, 2020 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and amended on March 2, 2021 with regard to a maximum cap on the purchase price per share.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to: 

Date          Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 
22 March 2021 13,491                                      22.402135                    302,227.20 
23 March 2021 15,000                                      22.349307                    335,239.61 
24 March 2021 15,000                                      21.807299                    327,109.49 
25 March 2021 15,000                                      20.950611                    314,259.17 
26 March 2021 14,761                                      21.300581                    314,417.88

The total number of shares repurchased since October 27, 2020 amounts to 694,181 shares.

The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by S&T AG exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation on the S&T AG Investor Relations website at: https://ir.snt.at/ Share_buyback_program_II_2020.en.html

Linz, March 29, 2021

The Executive Board

(Ende)

Aussender: S&T AG Adresse: Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Nicole Nagy, Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (1) 801911196 E-Mail: nicole.nagy@snt.at Website: www.snt.at

ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt

[ Quelle: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1617014400041 ]

© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext.adhoc. Archiv: http://adhoc.pressetext.com . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
