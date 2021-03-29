DJ PTA-CMS: S&T AG: Information regarding a share buyback / 12. Interim announcement

Bekanntmachung gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052

Linz (pta019/29.03.2021/12:40) - S&T AG Linz, Österreich - ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 - - German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 12. Interim announcement

In the period from March 22 - 26, 2021, S&T AG acquired a total of 73,252 shares under the share buyback ('Share buyback program II 2020') announced on October 27, 2020 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and amended on March 2, 2021 with regard to a maximum cap on the purchase price per share.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 22 March 2021 13,491 22.402135 302,227.20 23 March 2021 15,000 22.349307 335,239.61 24 March 2021 15,000 21.807299 327,109.49 25 March 2021 15,000 20.950611 314,259.17 26 March 2021 14,761 21.300581 314,417.88

The total number of shares repurchased since October 27, 2020 amounts to 694,181 shares.

The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by S&T AG exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation on the S&T AG Investor Relations website at: https://ir.snt.at/ Share_buyback_program_II_2020.en.html

Linz, March 29, 2021

The Executive Board

Aussender: S&T AG Adresse: Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Nicole Nagy, Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (1) 801911196 E-Mail: nicole.nagy@snt.at Website: www.snt.at

ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt

