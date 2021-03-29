Minerco, Inc: Minerco Closes On Domestic Acquisition in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Company predicts significant growth as they prepare for the opening of their first U.S. physical location

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Minerco Inc. "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC PINK:MINE) ownership announces today that they recently finalized a lease on a prime location that will enable them to enhance their domestic operations. As a result, the company has successfully accomplished all four goals they set at the Sankofa Summit on January 21, 2021 with the recent property acquisition.

This was a strategic maneuver by the company as Ann Arbor's local policy allows for psilocybin decriminalization. By establishing a presence in a market that has already expressed interest on the benefits of psychedelics, Minerco ownership expects to produce medical mushrooms strains like Chaga and Lions Mane as well as begin testing the waters for Psilocybin in the first decriminalized location in the Midwest. Ann Arbor Michigan has led the charge in Cannabis now psychedelics.

Minerco CEO, Julius Jenge, issued the following statement:

"Fortune handed us this nearly pristine opportunity to acquire this storefront in a market whose local policies will allow us to expand our operations seamlessly. As we continue to raise awareness towards the nationalization of psilocybin and cannabis products, it is crucial for us to focus on concentrated, high-traffic areas where local laws are a non-issue for us to build a strong base in assisting us with our greater mission."

About Minerco Inc.

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company (OTC PINK:MINE) is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms'). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com . To learn more about Minerco, Inc. visit them at www.minercoinc.com. To research Minerco, Inc's. stock histogram chart please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker MINE.

Follow us on twitter

@minercoinc

Investor relations

miners@minercoinc.com

MINERCO, INC. INC FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Minerco, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637877/Minerco-Closes-On-Domestic-Acquisition-in-Ann-Arbor-Michigan