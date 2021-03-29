iFabric Corp: iFabric: Reminder - Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA) (the "Company") reminds its shareholders (the "Shareholders") that its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on March 31, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time), solely by means of remote communication, rather than in person, at the time and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

Due to the public health impact of COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our community, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Company is conducting a virtual meeting of the Shareholders of the Company. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

Instead, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can virtually attend, participate, vote or submit questions at the virtual Meeting online by accessing the meeting at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8719214349?pwd=YVAxRmUxN0Z1clZGbWJSRW1WZDd6dz09

or by phone:

Canada: +1 647 558 0588 or +1 778 907 2071 or +1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdhH8O9Hy7

Webinar ID: 871 921 4349

Password: 214234

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp www.ifabriccorp.com currently has approximately 26.5 million shares issued and outstanding.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove"), the Company offers a variety of products and services in both of its strategic divisions:

IFTNA is focused on performance apparel as well as proprietary chemical formulations that render fabrics, foams, plastics and numerous other surfaces intelligent, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the consumer.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies intimate apparel products and accessories.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Tina Byers - Investor Relations

Tel: 905.330.3275

Email: tina@adcap.ca

Gary Perkins - Investor Relations

Tel: 416.882.0020

Email: garyperkins@rogers.com

Jean-François Dubé (Québec) - Investor Relations

Tel: 514.233.9551

Email: jfdube@mac.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

