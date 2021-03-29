Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
29.03.2021 | 14:22
Talen Energy Corporation Schedules ESG Equity Investor Day

Virtual event to highlight Talen's transformation to a leading ESG-focused renewables and digital infrastructure growth platform

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen" or "the Company") announced today that it will host a virtual Equity Investor Day event on Wednesday May 19 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

The event will highlight Talen's energy transition strategy and detail the Company's sizable growth opportunity in renewables, battery storage, and digital infrastructure equity investments as it positions itself towards a sustainable future.

"We believe the electrification of the world is accelerating as a result of technology adoption in nearly every aspect of human life and economic activity. Given this rapid change, Talen intends to advance the world's transition to clean energy by leading the ESG transformation of the power and digital infrastructure sectors," said President Alex Hernandez. "This transformation creates significant opportunities for growing Talen's enterprise value," continued Mr. Hernandez.

The event will also summarize Talen's operating turnaround, culture, stewardship, and track-record of value creation since its take-private transaction in 2016.

"Talen is pleased to play a leading role in driving toward a lower carbon future while making a positive impact in our communities," said Ralph Alexander, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that Talen's continued transformation and strong ESG focus can serve as a Force for Good platform. This will amplify our ESG impact beyond our current asset footprint as we participate in the consolidation of the North American power infrastructure sector," continued Mr. Alexander.

Institutional investors may register to participate in the event via the following registration link: https://talenenergy.investorroom.com/2021-esg-equity-investor-day.

Information on Talen's website is not part of this press release.

About Talen Energy Corporation

Talen Energy is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns and/or controls approximately 13,000 megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas. Talen is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across its expansive footprint. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/esg-focused-future/

Investor Contact

Olivia Sigo
Director- Finance, Investor Relations & ESG
281-203-5387
Olivia.Sigo@talenenergy.com

Media Contact

Taryne Williams
Media & Community Relations Manager
610-601-0327
Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Talen expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, as well as aspirational goals, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by Talen based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Talen undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the issuance of this press release, except as required by law. This press release and the materials referred to herein are not an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, any securities.

© 2021 PR Newswire
