The U.K.-based analyst has raised its outlook for new PV additions in 2021 by around 23 GW. Due to strong demand, leading module manufacturers are sold out for the first half of the year.U.K.-based market observer IHS Markit has significantly raised its forecast PV installation figures for this year, from 158 GW to 181 GW. In the white paper IHS Markit Top 10 Cleantech Trends in 2021, the analyst said this growth would represent a 27% year-on-year increase compared to 2020 and would materialize in a scenario that the analysts described as characterized by strong demand despite increased module ...

