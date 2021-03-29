CanaQuest Medical Corp.: CanaQuest Medical Corp Honored With International CBD Life Science R & D Excellence Award 2020 by Global Health & Pharma

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC PINK:CANQF) (the "Company" or "CanaQuest"), a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade), today announced it has been awarded the International CBD Life Science R & D Excellence Award 2020 by Global Health & Pharma, United Kingdom, a global information sharing platform & multi-disciplinary members community.

About Global Health & Pharma Awards:

When it comes to handing out recognition and awards, we believe there are few more deserving than those whose dedication changes the lives of millions of people every day. Our awards recognize innovation and courage in all aspects of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, including practitioners, scientists, nurses, architects, product designers, legal specialists and corporate decision makers. We believe all these roles are responsible for the life-changing innovations we see daily. To learn more, please visit https://www.ghp-news.com/awards/healthcare-pharmaceuticals-awards/.

About Global Health & Pharma:

GHP is a global information sharing platform & multi-disciplinary members community established to enhance communication & collaboration across Human, Animal and Environmental Health. Global Health & Pharma Magazine is the go-to resource on developing issues in healthcare and pharmaceuticals for over 260,000 wellness professionals and healthcare-related suppliers across four continents. Our informed readership includes individuals at all levels of their respective industries, from CEOs to healthcare professionals, nurses and support service workers.

For more information on Global Health & Pharma, visit https://www.ghp-news.com/about-us/.

About CanaQuest Medical Corp:

CanaQuest Medical Corp is a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade). The Company is the industry partner for research and product development with Dr. Steven Laviolette, a professor and neuroscientist, who has 20 years of research experience in the field of mental health, and cannabinoids, and oversees a team of 13 scientists at Western University. The Company's research is focused on the use of cannabinoids for the development of novel pharmacotherapies for mental health, such as anxiety, depression, addiction, schizophrenia, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder "PTSD". CanaQuest has identified the regulatory pathways to obtain Drug Identification Numbers (DINs) for its two Master Formations, Mentanine®Rx and Mentabinol®Rx in Canada and the USA.

As well, CanaQuest will be selling both products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ADC BioMedical Corp, which was awarded a Cannabis Medical Sales, Import/Export License, from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Licenced GMP Contract Manufacturers in Canada and the USA, capable of formulating, processing, and packaging, have been selected for production and distribution. The Company won the Go Global Awards, 2019, "Business of the Year - Category of Life Science," presented by the International Trade Council.

For a short video on the research, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_D4wkHHbDg.

For more information on CanaQuest, visit http://www.canaquest.com.

CANAQUEST CONTACT:

Paul Ramsay, Co-Founder & President

CanaQuest Medical Corp

paul@canaquest.com

Tel.: 416-704-3040

SOURCE: CanaQuest Medical Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637829/CanaQuest-Medical-Corp-Honored-With-International-CBD-Life-Science-R-D-Excellence-Award-2020-by-Global-Health-Pharma