Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS based fintech solutions provider, is pleased to announce it is launching a Joint Venture ("JV") partnership with Alt5 Sigma ("Alt5") to offer cryptocurrency investment solutions and opportunities for a rapidly growing and demanding market.

The JV will operate under the newly formed division called "QuantGate Crypto" (Press Release March 23, 2021) and is a strategic pivot to establishing QuantGate's presence, technology, and intelligence as a SaaS solutions provider in the crypto marketplace. The agreement will combine QuantGate's proprietary algorithms, powered by AI and ML technologies, with Alt5's proprietary cryptocurrency investment platform, including smart order routing, to provide an innovative, and completely disruptive "end-to-end" solution for crypto investors worldwide.

The complete turn-key solution, with existing ability to smoothly onboard "FIAT to Crypto", allows the smart order routing to navigate all crypto markets to find the best price and execution. This full stack solution, combined with 0% commissions, allows investors the best opportunities and "bang for their buck". Additionally, investors are also able to liquidate cryptocurrencies to FIAT currencies with ease.

Ilan Yosef, CTO, of QuantGate, states: "Our partnership with Alt5 will enable us to pair cryptocurrencies with artificial intelligence and powerful unemotional mathematical algorithms to allow investors various opportunities in the market, making investment decisions, based not on emotion or speculation, but rather on hard facts." Mr. Yosef continues: "By combining our intelligence and SaaS infrastructure with Alt5's suite of crypto investment management solutions and their crypto exchange, we will be delivering complete end-to-end crypto currency investment solutions to the market."

André Beauchesne, Chairman, President and CEO of Alt5, comments: Our decision to combine forces with QuantGate, given their extremely unique, innovative technology and solutions, is a "win-win" for our platform and offering. We are very excited to be collaborating on this initiative, as it truly provides a complete solution for all levels of crypto investors."

The first application of its' cryptocurrency intelligent capabilities is already in progress with the development of "Crypto Nuvo", a mobile crypto application powered by QuantGate's algorithms and mobile SaaS infrastructure. Scheduled to launch in Q2 2021, investors can join a waitlist https://cryptonuvo.com/.

This Joint Venture together with the recent establishment of QuantGates' crypto division, has set the wheels in motion for the QuantGate mission:

"Intelligence to power all crypto exchanges worldwide"

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate System Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a fintech company operating for 10+ years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and proprietary big-data processing algorithms to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient API's, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users, and scaling globally.

