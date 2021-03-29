Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) has received FINRA Approval for a name change to SFLMaven, Inc ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") and has also received approval for its new symbol, "SFLM".

SFLMaven is a leading provider of high-end luxury goods with annual revenues of approximately $12,000,000 and in October 2020 was acquired by Sun Kissed Industries, when Mr. Joseph Ladin became CEO.

In recent weeks, the Company has been issuing weekly revenue reports to the market to underpin the value of the Company, with the last four updates totaling around $1,000,000 in topline revenue for a weekly revenue rate that puts SFLM on pace for $12M per annum. SFLMaven's 'Famous Weekly Auctions' are a fixture in the industry stretching back two decades, and regularly bring in revenues in excess of $250,000 per week.

Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven, commented, "We are excited to be able to bring our public company corporate identity in line with our long established SFLMaven identity. We continue to write impressive topline revenues week in, week out and I believe that, as we are massively undervalued currently, shareholders will share in the profits of our journey throughout 2021 and beyond."

About SFLMaven

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI), now doing business as SFLMaven, is a provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele around the world. SFLMaven has been in business since 2003, driving more than $130 million in sales since inception. Well known for its "Famous Thursday Night Auction" events, the Company is currently a top-rated seller on Ebay and has earned over 98,000 positive feedbacks from customers on its Ebay sales platform. For more information, please navigate to https://www.sflmaven.com/.

Follow SFLMaven on Twitter: @sunkissinc

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

SOURCE: Sun Kissed Industries Inc.

Corporate Contact

info@sflmaven.com

Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78800