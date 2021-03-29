Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2021 | 14:53
CordenPharma enters into a technology alliance agreement with Nanos of South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CordenPharma of Germany entered into a technology alliance agreement with Nanos (151910 KOSDAQ) of South Korea relating to the production of Peptides.

Nanos is a top supplier of camera modules for Samsung Electronics' mobile phone business.

Due to a relocation of Samsung Electronics' mobile business to Vietnam, Nanos' manufacturing factory in Hwasung, Korea, remains out of production.

Through in-licensing or a large-scale direct investment, Nanos plans to transform and utilize the existing production facility to launch high value products, such as Peptides, a potential agent for cancer immunotherapy drugs.

Nanos' partnership with CordenPharma, one of the leading global development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO), represents Nanos' strategic intention to establish long-term production and sale of therapeutic drugs involving Peptides, which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Press Contact: Kenny Bang
E-mail: supergto314151@gmail.com


