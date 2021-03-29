VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL

VivoPower is building a sustainability orientated business focused on decarbonisation of the economy, through electric transportation and renewable energy generation services. The move into electric vehicles through the acquisition of Tembo is a step-change. It brings significant growth potential in a niche market while VivoPower's scale and presence has already delivered a transformational deal to this new activity. This will be augmented by the existing Critical Power division and development of an additional suite of energy management services.

