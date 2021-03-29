Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJ2T ISIN: GB00BD3VDH82 Ticker-Symbol: 51J 
Tradegate
26.03.21
16:30 Uhr
7,500 Euro
-0,050
-0,66 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0507,20016:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL
VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC7,500-0,66 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.