Quantum Genomics is expecting two very key pieces of data for firibastat in 2021. First up will be top-line data from the Phase IIb QUORUM study in 294 heart failure patients, which is expected to read out by the end of Q221. Then data from the pivotal Phase III FRESH study in 500 difficult-to-treat or resistant hypertension patients is expected by the end of the year. If positive, these data should help open the door for partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies in the lucrative US and EU markets.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...