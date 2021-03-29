Hero Technologies Inc.: HENC Unveils New Website; Fast-growing Cannabis Company Redesigns Site to Feature Expanding Brands and Assets

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Hero Technologies (OTC PINK:HENC)(Twitter: @heroicmindtech), a fast growing cannabis company with a vertically-integrated strategy, today unveiled its revamped website, herotechnologiesinc.com.

The new website highlights the company's growing portfolio of brands and strategic assets, as it develops its cannabis cultivation, and other businesses. The site also dedicates a section to investor relations, where in tandem with its Twitter feed, @heroicmindtech, on the home page, the company will post its latest news and announcements.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that companies may use social media such as Twitter and Facebook to announce key information, in compliance with Regulation Fair Disclosure (Regulation FD), so long as investors have been alerted about which social networks will be used to disseminate such information. In light of this SEC guidance, Hero Technologies' shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we will continue to use our website and social media channels, listed above, as well as OTC Markets filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, to publicly announce the company's material events and material financial information.

"We are making our website a modern showcase for our expanding range of cannabis products and properties, as well as a communication channel for investors, partners, customers, and the media," said Hero Technologies' CEO Gina Serkasevich. "We look forward to adding to our brand portfolio as we continue developing assets, pursuing acquisitions, and executing our strategic plan."

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. is a cannabis company with a vertically integrated business model. The company has a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. The company's business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging and retail operations, and dispensaries that make the company a multi-state operator (MSO).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include: management plans relating to the proposed project; the expected timing of the completion of the proposed project; the ability to complete the proposed project; any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services, including the execution of plans proposed project; any statements of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Hero Technologies Inc. nor its holding company or subsidiaries assumes any duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements, by their nature, are uncertain or assumptive to varying degrees, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Hero Technologies Inc., its holding company or subsidiaries anticipated in the forward-looking statements, and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Hero Technologies Contact:

Ms. Gina Serkasevich, CEO

(302) 538-4165 | info@herotechnologiesinc.com

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

(410) 825-3930 | info@chesapeakegp.com

SOURCE: Hero Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637899/HENC-Unveils-New-Website-Fast-growing-Cannabis-Company-Redesigns-Site-to-Feature-Expanding-Brands-and-Assets