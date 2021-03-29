Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFOR) ("the Company"), a company that helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. CEO of the Company, Mark Kay, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Is there any chance of you uplisting to the OTCQB or NASDAQ?", asked Jolly. Kay explained that the Company has been working towards uplisting for several months, but must complete their 10-K before moving forward. "We will not get uplisted until after the 10-K, which could be up to April 14th," he explained. "We've definitely been trying."

Jolly then asked about the progress of the Company's new technologies, SafeVchat and PrivacyLok. "SafeVchat and PrivacyLok are our brand new tools," shared Kay. "PrivacyLok is 100% done, but now we're in pure support. It's definitely the secure piece that goes with SafeVchat," he continued. "We even now sell it on our website directly, as well through all of our channel partners," said Kay, adding that the technology secures the camera, microphone, and additional components related to any video conferencing platforms.

"SafeVchat is our key product, and it is a product that constantly grows," said Kay. "We are in the midst of completing the contact importing right now, and we know we need that before we can get any of the major clients onboard," he explained, adding that the Company is also looking to add video conferencing room features. "We're also in the midst of adding local recording, and that should be a couple of months out," said Kay. "Once we get the local recording and the importing of all the contacts in various different ways, we believe it will start hitting the major clients that are already on it, testing with it, and love the product itself for its security."

"Congratulations on getting rid of all of your convertible debt," said Jolly, noting the Company began the year with $640,000 in convertible debt. "How does it feel and where do we go from here?", he asked. "That was a major feat," shared Kay. "We are moving towards needing more money though," he added. "We still have plenty of money to get us through this year, but we also are looking to grow," said Kay, adding that the Company is hiring more employees, especially for their sales department.

"We're looking to bring in about $5 million," said Kay. "We are looking to do convertible debt, not equity," he explained. "We are looking to bring in long-term money for a good three years before we have to pay it back," said Kay. "It will be a major feat for us to move in that direction with cash, new staff, and with the products being done with the importing and recording as well."

"We will be offering warrants with it, but I'm not sure the exact price we will be doing it at," shared Kay. "It will be higher than the current market," he explained. "Right now it's at 40 cents, but we might end up doing it for 20-30 cents. However, it will still be a strong warrant that we will be offering," continued Kay. "We're working on it and we believe there's a good opportunity to get it done."

The conversation then turned to the Company's 2021 goals. "We're hoping to have more people coming to the office starting in May, but more importantly is getting these products features done," said Kay. "We are hiring a couple of different consultants and individual companies that are experts in this field to work with us" he added. "We think we are going to have a number of months to get everything going," said Kay, adding that this will allow the Company to sell the products to SMB's now and to major clients who are testing them now.

To close the interview, Kay encouraged listeners and shareholders to experience the Company's latest secure video conferencing solutions, SafeVchat and PrivacyLok. "If you're not using SafeVchat, you can use PrivacyLok for any of the video conferencing products you are using now. It's a great product, it does add security, it does not leave you with any issues, and it runs seamlessly."

To hear Mark Kay's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7832796-strikeforce-technologies-inc-discusses-paying-off-convertible-debt-and-the-development-of-addit.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "Out-of-Band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Corporate Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

Mark L. Kay

(732) 661-9641

marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

StrikeForce Media

George Waller

(732) 661-9641

gwaller@strikeforcetech.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78808.