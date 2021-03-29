Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces that drilling at Golden Hills, located 40 km south of Parker, Arizona has begun. The program will consist of 10-14 drill holes to test the extent of previously discovered high-grade gold/copper veins and additional vein targets indicated by a recently conducted geophysical survey.

The project is being drilled by Alford Drilling LLC of Spring Creek, Nevada. The holes will be drilled using a reverse circulation (RC) rig. The drill holes will be angled across the near vertical vein targets with the average depth being 75-90 meters. Samples will be collected on 1.5 meter intervals, standard samples added and securely stored. When drilling is complete the samples will be shipped to ALS Chemex in Tucson, Arizona for gold, silver and copper analysis. Drilling is expected to be completed in approximately two weeks.

NSJ Gold Corp. has hired Simone Capital Corp. for Investor Relations services. Simone Capital, located in Toronto Ontario, will provide NSJ Gold Corp. with consulting services consisting of investor relations and corporate communications using its propriety data base to contact, with information provided by NSJ Gold Corp., stock brokers, portfolio managers, analysts, individual investors, newsletter writers and media contacts. Simone Capital Corp. will be paid a monthly fee of $2,500 and has been issued 100,000 stock options exercisable at $0.20.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The property is located 21 miles northeast of the Copperstone mine and 80 miles south of the Moss Mine. The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 94 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 1,970 acres (8.5 km2). The Company's business objective is to explore for gold and copper mineralization on the Property. NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist (#11494) and Vice President of Exploration of NSJ Gold Corp. is the Qualified Person who has prepared and reviewed the technical information in this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

