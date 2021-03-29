Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Redwood Pharma AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (134/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Redwood Pharma AB (publ) company registration number 556885-1280, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. First day of trading is expected to be April 14, 2021. Shares Short name: REDW -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 20,738,771 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008294789 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 221015 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556885-1280 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638300.