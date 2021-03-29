Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2021 | 15:29
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Redwood Pharma AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (134/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Redwood Pharma AB (publ) company
registration number 556885-1280, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

First day of trading is expected to be April 14, 2021.

Shares

Short name:                     REDW                    
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed:  20,738,771              
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                      SE0008294789            
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                      1                       
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                  221015                  
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:    556885-1280             
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                 First North STO/8       
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                       SSME                    
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:               SEK                     
--------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code  Name       
-----------------
20    Health Care
-----------------
2010  Health Care
-----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on
+4684638300.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
