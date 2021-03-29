The German renewable energy developer has already identified two potential partners, a beekeeper and a sheep breeder, to exploit 20 hectares.From pv magazine France Germany-based Baywa re is developing an agrivoltaic project in the commune of Saubens, in the French southern region of Haute-Garonne, and is currently looking for partner farmers to settle on the 27-hectare site. Two partners have already been identified-a beekeeper and a sheep farmer, to exploit 20 hectares-and up to four more are needed to cover the remaining seven-hectare surface, which the company wants to split into two areas ...

