JZZ Technologies, Inc. and NationalCyberSecurityTrainingAcademy.com launches a Second Chance Program called GetASecondChance.org.

Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has partnered with NationalCyberSecurityTrainingAcademy.com to launch a new program to help train Returning Citizens (ex-felons) in the IT Network Security and Cyber Security industries.

According to the United Nation's office on Drugs and Crime, imprisonment disproportionately affects individuals and families living in poverty. When an income generating member of the family is imprisoned, the rest of the family must adjust to the loss of the income exacerbated by the new expenses that must be met, such as legal costs and transport to prison for visits, etc.

When released, often with no prospects for employments, former prisoners are generally subject to socio-economic exclusion and are vulnerable to an endless cycle of poverty, marginalization, criminality and imprisonment. Thus, imprisonment contributes directly to the impoverishment of the prisoner, of his family (with a significant cross-generational effect) and of society by creating future victims and reducing future potential economic performance (United Nation's Office on Drugs and Crime, 2020).

"As an ex-hacker with over 35 years' experience in computer securities as well as training state and federal law enforcement, I have always believed that a reformed ex-offender who is trained in network security will be stronger in protecting networks from being hacked than someone that has no understanding of both the legal and illegal side of network security. That's because the bad guy knows how to think like a hacker," says Gregory Evans.

"A major reason that big corporations and governments get hacked every day is because they hire IT teams based on individuals' certification, not necessarily their experience. A person in network securities who has never had a parking ticket, let alone hacked into a network before, is less likely to understand the complexities of network securities from the perspective of someone who is practiced in finding ways around those security measures. A person who does not understand the mindset of a hacker or someone who creates ransom wear cannot understand how to prevent it. Or as the old axiom goes, it takes a thief to catch a thief, and in order to catch a hacker, it takes a hacker," Evans adds.

The Second Chances program starts with students taking the prerequisite courses; Introductions to Victimology, Changing Your Mind Set, How to Make a Lucrative Career In Cyber Security, How to Build A Website, Learn How To Use Microsoft Office, and then getting their certification in one of the following courses: Certified Cyber Crime Consultant; CompTIA A+; CompTIA Network+; or Certified Web Intelligence Analyst.

The Second Chances Program is very attractive in today's training marketplace since it allows ex-offenders to change their lives without getting a grant or loan from any organization, because the cost is just $500 or twenty payments of $25. All courses are self-paced but have access to a live instructor at no additional cost to teach and help with any questions and answers.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is committed to partnering with nonprofit organizations that work with Returning Citizens. The Second Chances Program is sterling example of how the Company can partner to bring value for important and underserved segments.

About National Cyber Security Ventures Corp.

National Cyber Security Ventures (NCSV- nscvetures.com) is the holding company of cybersecurity companies, services, products and news outlets. These products and services are geared toward individual consumers, small businesses, governments and the legal community. NCSV's two flagship services are NationalCyberSecurityTrainingAcademy.com and NationalCyberSecurity.com.

About JZZ Technologies Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media (activelifestylemedia.com), digital marketing, video content, publishing and television.

