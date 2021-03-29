Office Cleaners from Clean Group Help Fight COVID-19 in Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Clean Group, a cleaning services company based in Sydney, NSW, Australia, wants businesses to know that their professional cleaners for offices can help in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is an infectious disease that can easily be transmitted, which is why the WHO has declared a pandemic caused the novel coronavirus. It is believed that it is transmitted through a person's saliva and mucus that might be spread through coughing or sneezing. That is why their professional cleaners can play an important role in cleaning and disinfecting the office to ensure that there would be no coronaviruses that can infect the employees, visitors, and clients.

Suji Siv, CEO and owner of the Clean Group, says, "We at Clean Group have prepared a dedicated team of cleaners who have been trained in a special COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection process to deal with common germs, bacteria and viruses. We will do complete coronavirus disinfection and sanitisation of your Sydney office, cleaning your offices, including everything from doors, door handles, floors, window sills, kitchens, lightboards, bathrooms, and more, to make sure that your workers will stay safe against the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 virus spreads at a very fast rate, so do not take any chances with the life/health of people."

Their team of trustworthy office cleaners will always be prompt to ensure that the office is already clean before the employees arrive and to offer a consistently top-quality cleaning job. Employees can have peace of mind in the knowledge that these office cleaners will always pay careful attention to detail while cleaning and always ensure high levels of sanitisation in a short period of time at competitive prices. The kind of cleaning that they offer is 100 percent guaranteed and this is supported by their 20 years of experience in providing some of the most advanced office cleaning services in Sydney, including gym cleaning, carpet cleaning, strata cleaning, school cleaning, medical facilities cleaning, and childcare facilities cleaning.

They will provide COVID-safe cleaning, which means that they will first thoroughly clean the premises, including sweeping, moping, and wiping of the offices and different parts of the building to ensure the best results. Next, they will sanitise those items in the office that are frequently touched by people, such as the doors, telephones, switchboards, computers, and more, in the office to minimise the growth and spread of the coronavirus to protect both employees and clients. And finally, their cleaners who are specially trained in preventing COVID infection will apply cleaning solutions destroy all germs, bacteria, and viruses.

To ensure fast and effective office cleaning, their cleaners use advanced cleaning equipment, such as the HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner. This vacuum cleaner ensures that indoor air quality is at an acceptable level. This will protect the people in the office or building by preventing them from inhaling contaminants in the air that can cause allergic reactions and asthma attacks. Another advanced cleaning tool that they use is the i-mop floor scrubber. This is a high-tech cleaning tool that offers rapid cleaning of floors and other surfaces in contrasts to the use of a wet mop. The i-mop floor scrubber has twin counter-rotating brushes that result into 90 percent cleaner floors and other similar surfaces. It even has colour-coded accessories to ensure that cross-contamination is prevented. And its suction technology has so much power that a drier and cleaner floor can be attained in much less time.

They also utilise microfibre technology to minimise the amount of water and cleaning chemicals that are consumed. The cleaning cloths, mops and other materials for cleaning are constructed from microfibres, which are synthetic cloths made from a combination of nylon and polyester. They have a net-like surface which has been observed to entrap more dirt and liquids, which makes them much more effective in wiping dust and dirt from various surfaces. They also absorb more water than ordinary cloths, which means less water and cleaning solutions are used.

When looking for dependable office cleaners Sydney businesses can check out the services offered by Clean Group by visiting their website or contacting them via the telephone or through email.

